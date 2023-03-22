On Wednesday, proud father Dharmendra rooted for his son Bobby Deol. He shared a video of Bobby performing a rigorous exercise. In the video, the Aashram actor is seen doing some intense workout that consists of weight training, push-ups, pull-ups and more. While sharing the clip, Dharmendra revealed that his son is prepping for some good roles. He wrote, “Friends, my Bob very humble. Getting ready for some good roles.”

Fans were stunned upon seeing the video and soon took to the comment section to share their views. One of the users wrote, “Damn, this is amazing.” Another user added, “That body is everything. Can’t wait to see him back in action.” One more user wrote, “Watching this video on loop, looking at him exercising gives me so much motivation.”

Bobby Deol was last seen in the much-acclaimed TV series Aashram alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Anurita Jha in crucial roles. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial film Animal. The action-drama film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Apart from that, the actor will also star in director duo Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla’s film Penthouse. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, who appeared in the 2018 comedy film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se alongside his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby, made a cameo appearance as Sufi saint Salim Chishti in the ZEE5 series Taj: Divided By Blood. The 87-year-old actor is now all set to star in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Bijlani and more in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

