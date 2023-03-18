Bobby Deol Shares ‘Comfortable’ Dynamic With Father Dharmendra Today, Says ‘Even at 87...’ | Exclusive

The Deols are one of the most prominent and busiest families of Bollywood. So, while Sunny Deol has his plate full with Gadar 2, Soorya and Baap and Bobby Deol will be seen in Shlok - The Desi Sherlock, Animal, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Housefull 5, the patriarch of the family Dharmendra, even at 87, continues to work round the clock. In the coming months, his chock-o-block schedule boasts of some big-ticket projects like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ikkis and Maddock Films’ untitled robot comedy co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The trio will also be sharing screen space in Apne 2.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, Bobby says that he’s greatly inspired by his father, who’s working in full swing even in his eighties. “I’m in awe of my father, who never fails to amaze me with his work ethic and passion for acting. Even at the age of 87, he continues to sign good movies, and seeing him in action is truly inspiring. He has been working tirelessly since he was just 10 or 12 years old, and I’ve never seen anyone else with such dedication and drive. It’s truly remarkable to witness this," he tells us.

He believes that his relationship with his father has witnessed an evolution and today, he shares a relatively easy-going rapport with him. “In my opinion, a father should always be respected as a father and there are certain boundaries that should not be crossed. However, as we grow older and our parents also age, the dynamics of our relationship may shift and we may feel more comfortable communicating and expressing ourselves to them. This is a natural progression that occurs in most families," elaborates Bobby.

Ask him about Apne 2 actor shares, “The script work is still going on. We need to make a good script. Script is what makes a film and I think that’s important. The audience can definitely keep their hopes high."

The 54-year-old has often spoken about a lull in his acting career and how he was not getting the kind of films that he wanted to be a part of. Following a dry spell, he marked his return in a brand new avatar with Race 3 (2018) and ever since, there has been no looking back for him. In the past few years, he received wide acclaim for his performances in web projects like Class Of ’83 (2020), Love Hostel and Aashraam, where he played a corrupt godman.

Talking about this new lease of life that the digital universe has given him, he expresses, “The OTT platform has provided me with opportunities to portray diverse and unique characters that I may not have had the chance to explore in cinema. As an actor, it’s important to be recognised for one’s talent and the longer career that comes with it."

Crediting superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s production house for bringing the spotlight back on him, Bobby remarks, “I feel grateful that Red Chillies offered me the role in Class Of ’83, which was a turning point in my career. Subsequently, I was cast in Aashram and Love Hostel, all of which provided me memorable roles. At my age, I want to play roles that are impactful and leave a lasting impression, even if they are brief. For me, this is an exciting time in my life as an actor."

Recently, Bobby was a part of a panel discussion on inclusivity and creating customised employment for the specially-abled hosted by the Gateway School of Mumbai with GivingPI. Speaking about it, Bobby states, “It’s important to recognise that individuals with disabilities often face challenges in finding suitable employment, and it’s crucial for all industries to prioritise inclusivity and diversity. While I cannot speak specifically about the Bollywood film industry, I haven’t personally come across many instances where individuals with disabilities are given the opportunity to work here."

