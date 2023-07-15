Bombay Jayashri’s Son Amrit Ramnath To Debut As A Music Director With This Film

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan received accolades from all quarters for his film Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Now, the team has once again collaborated for the film Varshangalkku Shesham. This is Vineeth’s sixth film as a director. He has also made some changes to the cast and crew. Shaan Rahman, the music director, has often been associated with Vineeth’s films as a composer. He will now act in the film, as revealed by Vineeth in an Instagram post. Amrit Ramnath, son of famous singer Bombay Jayashri, will compose the music for this movie. This will be his debut as a music director. Vineeth has shared this update on his Instagram story, which is not available now. He attached the music of Amrit’s composition Sumiran in this post. Sumiran, released on May 7, 2021, is an official adaptation of Saint Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s verses.

Varshangalkku Shesham also stars Nivin Pauly in a key role. The rest of the cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai and Arjun Lal, and Nikhil Nair.