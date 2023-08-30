Bookings For Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi Now Open

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming rom-com Kushi is one of the most awaited films and is set to hit the cinemas on September 1. The music album of the film, teaser and trailer has been loved by the audience. The film is bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The production house on Wednesday announced that the advance booking for tickets has been opened at 10 am. It was officially announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is time to meet the most adorable pair and their most relatable tale on the big screens. Kushi- Bookings open now!" the production house said in the tweet.

The actors have left no stone unturned to promote the film and have found unique ways to do it. Vijay and Samantha shared a video on Instagram having a video call. In the video, Vijay said that he was missing his co-star and had a Knock Knock joke for her. The actress then shared that it was 1:30 am in LA and she was locked in an Airbnb but with the sporting spirit, she started the joke. By the end of the joke, Vijay can be seen humming to one of the songs from Kushi which makes Samantha smile.

“Knock knock, Who is there? Kushi from Sept 1! Yayyyy!" the caption of the post reads.

The tickets are available in Book My Show and Paytm Tickets.