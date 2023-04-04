Brahmastra 2 Sets December 2026 Release Date, Confirms Ayan Mukerji, Says 'Part 3 to Be Out in...'

After the massive success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the film. And to add to the excitement, Ayan Mukerji has finally announced the timeline for the 2nd and 3rd parts of his magnum opus.

On Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle, issued a statement and revealed the release date of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra Part Three. He announced that the second part of his film will be released in December 2026, whereas the third and final part will hit theatres a year later i.e in 2027.

In his statement, Ayan Mukerji assured that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be ‘bigger’ than the first part and added that he will be making the two films together. “After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One…I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three - which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!" a part of his statement read.

Ayan also hinted that he will be directing another film very soon and wrote, “I also have another piece of news to share…The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is…more on that when the time is right." Check out Ayan Mukherji’s full statement here:

Brahmastra was released in theatres on September 9, 2022. The film was the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra earned close to Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it’s safe to say that the upcoming installments are worth the wait!

