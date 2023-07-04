Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Bollywood Divas Who Opted For Single Life

Marriage, for some, is the ultimate goal of life, while for others, it might just be a small update. In the past few years most of our beloved stars have chosen to get married. But there are some who have made the choice to stay single. Some of these leading ladies have made that choice. Let us take a look at them.

Tabu:

Tabu has been in the industry for more than 30 years and it is a fact known to all that she has chosen to remain single. Even after some of her rumoured relationships with many other actors, at 52, Tabu is single and thriving. In a conversation with Hindustan Times Tabu said, “I do not think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from many things unrelated to the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your loneliness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness."

Sithara:

Sithara, a famed name from South Indian film industry, has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. According to her, the reason for her not getting married are her parents. “I was so close to my father (Parameswaran Nair) that I was not ready to get married because I did not want to leave my parents and settle far from them," said Sithara in a media interaction. “After my father passed away, the idea of marrying and settling down had completely faded away."

Nargis Fakhri:

Nargis Fakhri made her debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. According to reports, she dated Uday Chopra for some time but they parted ways after some years together.

Ameesha Patel:

Ameesha Patel is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. She has also done films in Telugu. She was in a relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. But due to some personal reasons, they had to break up.

Asha Parekh: