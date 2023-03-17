Bride-To-Be Dalljiet Kaur Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; Watch

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Their pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Mehendi ceremony. Social media is awash with videos and images of Dalljiet getting henna applied to her hands.

In one of the videos, Dalljiet Kaur displayed her Mehendi design which illustrates her love story with her would-be-husband Nikhil Patel. The actress’ henna design had her and Nikhil’s picture along with the words “Take 2". The other hand highlighted her current life with him and their three children.

For the occasion, Dalljiet chose a multicoloured dress adorned with golden embellishments and left her hair down. She decided to go for a natural look with minimal makeup and accessories. Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Just a day ago, Dalljiet Kaur shared a string of photos and videos from her unforgettable bachelorette party on her Instagram stories. She looked absolutely stunning in a black midi dress that she paired with a pink “bride-to-be" sash for the occasion. She was seen cutting a delicious cake, dancing and celebrating with her girlfriends.

Dalljiet’s fiancé Nikhil Patel has also been keeping his fans informed about the wedding arrangements. He recently posted a video featuring Dalljiet’s son Jaydon on his Instagram account. The video depicted Nikhil and Jaydon bonding and going out together to get haircuts. In the caption, Nikhil stated, “Our first Father & Son barnet chop!"

Advertisement

The actress was previously married to her co-star and fellow television actor, Shalin Bhanot, and they have a nine-year-old boy, Jaydon. Nikhil, on the other hand, has two daughters from his prior marriage: Aariyana (13), and Aanika (8). As per the reports, Dalljiet will relocate to Kenya with Jaydon after marrying Nikhil.

Though their pre-wedding festivities began on March 16, the couple will tie the knot on March 18 in a private ceremony with only close family and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dalljiet has been part of the television industry since 2004 and has worked in shows such as Kulvaddhu, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and many more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here