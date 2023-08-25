Britney Spears Faces Backlash From PETA For Purchasing New Puppy Amid Divorce Drama

Pop sensation Britney Spears is facing a new challenge after her recent divorce from Sam Asghari. The Toxic singer introduced her new furry companion, a white puppy named Snow, to her followers on Instagram. While Britney is thrilled about her new addition, PETA has raised concerns about her decision to purchase the puppy rather than adopt one from a shelter. In the video, Snow is seen enjoying playtime with the singer on her bed and floor. Although Britney expressed her excitement, the comment section for the post has been disabled. Sharing the post, the artist wrote, “Introducing Snow, the new edition to the family. it’s her world and we just live in it."

Advertisement

Criticising the singer, a spokesperson from PETA told TMZ, “When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless animal crisis get even worse. With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on or a chance at real life."

The organisation further stated, “She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic and animals will pay with their lives."

According to reports, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had a total of 5 dogs together. Following their divorce, they reached an agreement regarding the custody of each of their furry companions. Recently, Sam was seen walking their Doberman named Porsha, the very same dog he had initially purchased to protect Britney.

Meanwhile, Sam will now keep Porsha, while the singer is left with four other dogs, including an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, her Yorkie named Hannah and two other smaller dogs. Both Sam and Britney are comfortable with the arrangement regarding the distribution of the dogs.