Is Britney Spears Pregnant Again With Husband Sam Asghari? Singer Reveals It All

Singer Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share that she thought she was pregnant again, after experiencing some symptoms on her trip to Mexico. However, the real reason behind her sickness was spending too much time in the Mexican sun which had made her feel nauseous. Britney had announced her pregnancy last year with husband Sam Asghari but later shared that she had a miscarriage.

“I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous but I think it’s the sun !!! I ran errands all day yesterday," she wrote in her recent Instagram post. While Britney agreed that staying inside in air conditioning seems like the practical thing to do in the heat, she has already felt “caged up my whole life".

Sharing a photo of the book The Transformation Power of Fasting by Stephen Harrod Buhner, the singer added, “I’m sharing this book because if we’re all under the same sun you guys have to be feeling coo coo too!!! I’m conditioning myself outside and inside … juicing is making me think better and more clear!!! I hate feeling nauseous and sick so if you guys feel the same way read this book."

Advertisement