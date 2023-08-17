Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Post Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: 'Buying a Horse Soon, So Many Options'

Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Post Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: 'Buying a Horse Soon, So Many Options'

Britney Spears shares new post amid divorce reports.
Britney Spears shares new post amid divorce reports.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:17 IST

United States of America (USA)

Advertisement

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram post amid reports that her husband, Sam Asghari could be filing for divorce.

Britney Spears shared a post suggesting that she is going to buy a horse amid reports that her husband Sam Asghari has filed for a divorce from her. The singer took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a yellow bikini top and a pair of shorts, seated on a horse. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a hat. Sharing the post, Britney said that she is now interested in buying a horse and has numerous options. The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker switched off the comments on the post.

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!" she wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Britney is yet to address the claims about her split after 14 months of marriage. According to reports in TMZ, the separation comes after “a nuclear argument that involve(d) allegations of cheating." Sources close to the development informed that about a week back, Sam Asghari confronted Britney Spears over rumours that she had been unfaithful to him. Although the outlet noted that it was unclear whether there was any truth to the rumour, Sam Asghari reportedly believed and the accusation led to a huge fight.

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Sam Asghari has reportedly moved out of the house. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," TMZ noted. The outlet also stated that Spears’ behaviour had been “erratic at times" and now Sam has reached his limit. Although the divorce hasn’t been filed yet, it is likely to happen soon, as per TMZ. It is important to note, neither Britney Spears nor Sam Asghari have confirmed the report.

    The couple first met on the sets of Spears’ Slumber Party music video sets in 2016. The two fell in love, and decided to tie the knot in June 2022.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 14:17 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:17 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App