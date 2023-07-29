Bro Day 1 Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Collects 43 Crore Worldwide

The much-hyped Telugu film Bro, featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan, finally hit the big screen on Friday, July 28. The film has struck the chords with fans and critics. The film earned over Rs 25 crore in the Telugu-speaking states on its opening day. As per reports by trader analysts, Bro collected around Rs 30.5 crore at the domestic box office.

The reports suggest that Bro earned Rs 43.7 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film had an overall 76.77 per cent of occupancy in Telugu-speaking states.

Speaking of the occupancy, the on-screening chemistry of Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej is bringing a major footfall to the theatres. The morning shows of the film on its opening day reportedly saw an occupancy of 73.92 per cent, and 71.31 per cent in the afternoon, followed by 77.91 per cent and 83.95 per cent in evening and night shows, respectively.

Now, looking at the numbers at the ticket counter it can be safe to say that the film might enter the Rs 50 crore club this weekend.

The Samuthirakani directorial was expected to lock horns at the box office with cricketer MS Dhoni’s maiden production Let’s Get Married aka LGM but the latter failed to impress the critics and performed poorly at the box office. At the Telugu box office, Bro is not expected to face any tough competition in the coming weeks. The next big release will be Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, which is slated to release on August 11. But we have to wait and see whether the film gains momentum or drops at the box office.