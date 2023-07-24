Bro Trailer Launch: Pawan Kalyan Fans Create Ruckus At Andhra Theatre

Telugu actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are gearing up for the release of their film Bro, which is slated for a July 28 release. With less than a week left for the release, the promotional campaign is at its peak all over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. One of these campaigns saw a mad and fiery fan rush recently, which led to some untoward incidents. At a screening for Bro’s trailer in Jagadamba Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan’s supporters went berserk. They broke glass panes inside the theatre in a state of hype and overexcitement. The incident took place while Pawan Kalyan was addressing his fans. He spoke about Bro during the launch. He said that this movie will entertain the audience from all walks of life and expressed his happiness at having shared screen space with his real-life nephew Sai Dharam Tej.

This is not the first time Pawan Kalyan’s fans have committed such acts. His 1998 film Tholi Prema was re-released in theatres on June 30. The film is directed by Karunakaran. Pawan Kalyan’s fans ransacked the theatre during the movie’s screening at Kaparthi Theatre in Gandhinagar of Vijayawada. A police complaint was also filed. Some spectators climbed up to the screen and started dancing when the second performance at Kapardi Theatre started around 10.30 pm. The theatre workers attempted to stop them when they tried to tear the screen off. This infuriated the supporters, who destroyed the glasses, tore the screen, and broke the seats and doors.

Bro is directed by Samuthirakani and also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju. It is a remake of the hit Tamil movie Vinodaya Sitham. The director has shared in an interview with a portal that the story has been modified to suit the taste of the Telugu audience. Thaman S, who has composed music for some of the biggest hits like Businessman, Kick, Krack and Bheemla Nayak, has composed the music for Bro as well.