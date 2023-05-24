Brother's Day 2023: Meet The Popular Trio of Brothers in Bollywood

BROTHER’S DAY 2023: National Brother’s Day, observed on May 24th each year, is a special occasion that honours the significant bond shared by siblings. While we often hear about famous brother-sister or brother-brother duos, there are also exceptional brother trios in the world of Bollywood who have captivated audiences with their talents and charisma.

One such trio is the iconic Kapoor brothers - Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Hailing from the legendary Kapoor family, they have collectively made a lasting impact on the Indian film industry. Another notable brother trio is the Khan brothers - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. There are many other trios in Bollywood who share a deep bond and are often seen supporting each other.

Who can forget Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Kishore Kumar, Chetan Anand, Dev Anand and Vijay Anand, Chaman Puri, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Sameer Khan and Akbar Khan, Amjad Khan, Imtiaz Khan and Inayat Khan and also Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath and Narendra Nath.

On this special occasion of National Brother’s Day, let’s take a look at some of the famous actor-brother trios in Bollywood

The Khan Brothers

Born to the legendary Indian actor, producer, and screenwriter, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan are indeed the most dashing and popular brother trio in the industry. One of the most prominent Bollywood clans, the Khan family has always been known for their immense contribution to Indian Cinema.

The Kapur Brothers

Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Kunaal Roy Kapur are indeed a notable trio of actor-brothers in Bollywood. Each of them has made their own mark in the industry, showcasing their talent and versatility. Aditya Roy Kapur gained popularity with his roles in films like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He has charmed audiences with his good looks and acting skills.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, on the other hand, has made a name for himself as a film producer. Kunaal Roy Kapur, known for his comic timing and wit, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He has appeared in films like Delhi Belly and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, delivering memorable performances.

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor

Talking about Bollywood, it is impossible to avoid the Kapoor clan which has been ruling the industry for the last ten decades. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor continued to establish a strong foothold for the Kapoor clan and maintained the legacy by becoming one of the most famous Bollywood trio brothers of all time.

Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor

There’s another Kapoor family whose unmatchable efforts to keep the Kapoor clan intact cannot be avoided. We are talking about Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Born to the legendary Raj Kapoor, Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv have worked for more than 50 years in the Bollywood industry.