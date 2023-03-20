It's a special day for actor Bruce Willis as he got to celebrate his 68th birthday surrounded by his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore. Wishing the actor, Demi shared a video on her Instagram, giving fans glimpses of the homely birthday celebration. The clip featured Moore along with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout LaRue, birthday boy Bruce, his wife Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray. All of them can be seen singing Happy Birthday for the actor, who is currently suffering from incurable dementia. His wife Emma later presents him with a dessert with lit candles.

Sharing the video, Moore also penned a sweet message for the actor who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last month. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

As soon as she shared the video, several friends and family members of the actor extended their warm wishes and greetings to him. They also flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

On her Instagram Stories, Demi posted the birthday wishes posted by daughters Scout LaRue and Tallulah. Scout, who is a musician, shared a throwback picture of herself and Bruce Willis. She wrote: “It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment! Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad. What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him. Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So, I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love. I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you.”

Demi's daughter Tallulah also shared a series of pictures of her dad and a selfie with him. Wishing him, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno!! Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me - what a delight!"

A birthday wish by Emma Heming Willis read: “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”

The family of Bruce Willis, in March 2022, announced that he would not return to acting. His final film Assassin will release at the end of March.

