BTS 2023 Festa In Yeouido: RM, Jungkook To Perform LIVE, Where And How To Watch Online In India

BTS Festa 2023 is all set to mark the global sensation K-Pop boyband’s 10th debut anniversary in grand style. Taking place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park, the event promises to be a memorable celebration. BTS Festa is a special occasion where the band expresses their gratitude to their fans every year. This year’s event holds particular significance as it signifies a decade of BTS’ groundbreaking achievements and their rise to becoming a global phenomenon.

Fans from all over the world eagerly await the festivities. Since the beginning of this celebration on May 31, people have been looking forward to knowing how they can join in. Especially the Yeouido Hangang Park. This is where the leader of the group Kim Namjoon (A.K.A. RM) and the Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook are set to perform live. For those unable to attend in person, BTS has announced that the event will be streamed live on the Weverse platform. Here is how the Indian ARMYs can enjoy the live performance:

Where To Watch:

The live streaming will begin at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST). Members of the ARMY can tune in to witness the electrifying performances and special moments planned for the occasion. To access the live stream, fans in India can visit the Weverse website at https://weverse.io/bts/live/3-121. The link to this is also mentioned in their tweet. Check it out below:

How To Watch: