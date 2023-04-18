Trends :Moonbin Death LiveAstroAishwarya RaiIleana D'CruzBTS
BTS: ARMY Breaks Down as It Rains In Korea On J-Hope's Military Enlistment Day, Say 'Universe is Crying'

BTS member J-Hope enlists for military training on Tuesday, April 18. Fans are bidding him an emotional farewell on Twitter.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 11:24 IST

Seoul

BTS: J-Hope is enlisting for military training. (Pic: Twitter)
BTS: J-Hope is enlisting for military training. (Pic: Twitter)

BTS fans are emotional as our ray of sunshine J-Hope is all set to enlist in the military today. While ARMYs have respected the rapper and BigHit Music’s requests to not see him off in person at the base camp, fans are showering him with love via various social media platforms. If his farewell was not an emotional subject enough, several fans broke down after noticing that it is raining in South Korea on the same day as Hobi’s enlistment.

Fans took to Twitter and shared videos from the base camp to reveal that it has been pouring since Tuesday morning. They noted that not only the fans but the universe is also ‘crying’ as Hobi leaves for his training. “The universe is really crying because this week, it’s literally gonna rain only on the day that hobi is enlisting," a fan tweeted. “I would look at in the bright side. In my culture rain means new beginnings and good luck. So the fact that its raining in Seoul as Hobi leave sit means luck is going to be on his side," added another.

Fans are expecting to see the OT7 reunite once again to bid farewell to J-Hope. On the eve of his enlistment, Jungkook was seen making his way back from the US to join his fellow BTS members to bid farewell to his hyung. Jin also appeared to be back home around the same time. Meanwhile, J-Hope shared pictures of his military buzzcut, confirming that he is off for the training.

first published: April 18, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 11:24 IST
