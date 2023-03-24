BTS: ARMY Congratulates Jin On Crossing 1 Billion Spotify Streams Across All Credits

The eldest member of the sensational boyband BTS has achieved an awe-inspiring feat. Kim Seokjin, also known by his stage name Jin, has crossed a monumental milestone of 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits. With seven of his tracks being self-written, Jin has poured his soul into his music, unleashing his deepest emotions and heartfelt feelings. But that’s not all, in October of last year, Jin made his official solo debut with The Astronaut, which notched up an impressive 5.6 million streams on Spotify in just one day, setting a new record for the biggest solo debut by a K-pop artist. And if that’s not enough to prove the vocal prowess of Jin, The Astronaut has now surged to a whopping 141 million streams without any extensive playlisting reach, reported AllKpop.

Every single one of Jin’s solo tracks has garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify, except for the unofficial Soundcloud reuploads. The sheer talent and dedication of the remarkable artist know no bounds. Members of the ARMY are all set to celebrate this awe-inspiring achievement of the vocalist. Congratulations are pouring in from fans all around the world. They are letting their favourite artist know that they are proud of his achievement.

“So proud of Jin. Congratulations Jin for being the most successful, most original, most genuine artist in the world!" wrote an ARMY. “Jin has surpassed 1 Billion overall streams across all the songs under his official Spotify profile! Congratulations Jin 1 Billion streams for Jin," wrote another fan. A tweet read, “Finally! This is long overdue for our Seokjin. Congratulations Jin. 1 Billion Streams for Jin."

Earlier this month, Jin shared a snap of himself dressed in his sharp military uniform while posing with fellow members Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope) and Park Jimin. Captioning it with one simple word, “Welcome," the Epiphany singer made it clear that the boys paid a visit to Jin at his base camp. While Jin looked dashing in his uniform, J-Hope and Jimin kept it stylishly casual.

It’s moments like these that remind BTS ARMY of the brotherly bond that the members share, even when they’re apart. Members of the ARMY were thrilled to see the vocalist back on social media and can’t wait for more updates.

