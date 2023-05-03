BTS ARMY Is Proud As J-Hope Makes It Through Combat Skills And Firearms Training; See Photos

The BTS ARMY, known for its adoration and loyalty to the chart-topping K-pop group, has received equal affection and recognition from the global icons. It is no wonder that as members Jin and J-Hope began their mandatory military service, some tears were shed. However, fans have been showered with photos of the members training hard from time to time. Recently, J-Hope began his military service and has already completed his first course of combat skills and firearms training.

In a series of photos that have gone viral on Twitter, the rapper can be seen holding a rifle and posing with his fellow military comrades, whose faces have been blurred for privacy reasons. Fans have expressed their pride and admiration for J-Hope’s dedication and hard work, and the photos have become a source of inspiration for many. The accompanying photos were reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe at Camp Shinkyo University, adding to the official nature of the images.

The tweet read, “Hobi had his first course of combat skills and firearms training about how to handle a gun. Pics are official and reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe at Camp Shinkyo University. My Hoseok. I’m so proud of you."

For the members of the ARMY, this is just one example of the dedication and commitment that BTS and its members have shown to their fans. Despite their immense success, the members of BTS have remained humble and grounded, and their military service is just another example of their commitment to their country and their duty.

While J-Hope may be away from the stage and the spotlight for a while, his fans continue to support him and eagerly await his return using the hashtag “We love you J-Hope". And with the dedication and hard work he has shown in his military training, there is no doubt that he will continue to shine in whatever he does.

Following his enlistment, it was reported that Hoseok entered his designated military base seven minutes before the deadline which was at 2 PM. The emotional day was marked by the presence of all members who had come to see him off, including Kim Seokjin, A.K.A. Jin, who reportedly requested time off from his duties.

The rapper is the second member of BTS to have enlisted for South Korea’s compulsory military service. He has followed in the footsteps of his hyung and the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin enlisted for the training in December last year.

