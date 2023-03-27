BTS ARMYs Turn 'Tae-sexual' After Elle Drops New, Sultry Video With Kim Taehyung; Watch

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s captivating style landed him on the April cover issue of Elle Korea magazine as the global Celine Boy. The pictorials revealed him donning attires right off the shelves of the Celine Spring 2023 Menswear collection. If that wasn’t enough, the website of the brand also ended up crashing as ARMY flooded to buy the clothes online.

Now, on Monday afternoon, Elle Korean dropped a video starring the K-pop idol, looking dapper in funky sartorial picks. V looked nothing less than an epitome of style as he appeared in various designer outfits, ranging from leather to denim.

The clip began with V holding a lighter in a red leather jacket as the words ‘No Vacany’ takes up the middle frame. Thereon begins a string of his stylish appearances, where he remarkably teases the camera with his intense gaze. At one point, he brings out his shimmer game in what appears to be a glittery hoodie as he moves with the subtle background music before the clip comes to an end.

The magazine’s Korean caption when loosely translated to English read, “Staring, immersing, penetrating, breakthrough, a world built up by a brain that has been observing all the time. At one point the lights turn on in the room, and the brain starts to move. Witness the movement at Elle. Now watch him move, V, the one and only.”

Take a look at the video here:

This cover comes as the official announcement of V joining hands with Park Bo Gum as the brand’s global ambassador. The BTS member has been representing the luxurious brand ever since the beginning of 2023. In less than an hour, the video amassed over lakh views prompting ARMY’s to flood the comment section with praise for the K-pop star.

A fan wrote, “Damn Kim Taehyung what are you doing with us please have some mercy,” another joined, “Gorgeous! Every look is on point.” One more wrote, “Wow…video…no vacancy…that lighter. You on the couch in that sweater and skirt…I think that’s my favorite. This is incredible.”

On the work front, BTS V recently appeared on the cooking variety show Jinny’s Kitchen wherein he worked as a staff member in a restaurant. He was joined by Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Lee Soo Jin. Media reports suggest, that the BTS member is not only working on releasing his solo album but also planning to make a comeback in acting. He made his acting debut opposite Park Seo Joon in the K-drama Hwarang.

