BTS: BigHit Shares J-Hope Military Enlistment Update, ARMY Wonders If It's April Fool Joke

J-Hope from BTS is all set for his military enlistment. The global sensation is the second in line from the supergroup to embark on this journey. An official statement from BigHit music has been issued updating fans about enlistment as well as urging them not to convene at the military site. The notice also ensured that BigHit will continue their support for J-Hope during this time.

The update from BigHit music has made the army emotional with several speculating that this could be an April Fool prank. Several of them took to their Twitter handle to share their reactions. One of them wrote, “Y’all this is hobi’s April fool’s joke he’s so funny." Another one tweeted, “Hobi enlist military Me : no it must be april fool." Someone else said, “posting news of hobi’s upcoming military enlistment on april fools… bighit YOU CANT FOOL US. hobi isn’t going anywhere." A fan stated, “there’s something so hobi about his military notice being on april fools LMAOSO."

In the notice issued by BigHit Music on April 1, 2023 through a WeVerse, a note informed the fans that there will be no official event on the day of his enlistment. It read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on j-hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. j-hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

It also added, “The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

The note finally concluded by asking fans to extend their support till the time J-Hope completes his military obligations. It stated,

“We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time."

For the unaware, the eldest member of the group Jin was the first one to enlist in the army in December 2022. Prior to this, J-Hope was rallying support for Jimin’s solo album promotions as promised by him. The singer released the single ‘On The Street’ which also featured J.Cole.

