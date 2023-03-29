BTS: 'Daddy' Jungkook Flaunts Toned Abs, Sexy Arm Tattoos in Calvin Klein Photoshoot, ARMYs Gasp for Breath

BTS member Jeon Jungkook is the new ambassador of Calvin Klein and the youngest member of the k-pop band is burning the internet with his photoshoot. The brand took to its official Twitter handle to drop some elegant photos of the singer donning their clothes and ARMYs can’t help but drool over ‘Daddy’ Jungkook. In one of the photos, the Golden Maknae of BTS can be seen flaunting his toned, chiselled body in Calvin Klein’s iconic denim jacket.

In another photo, he gives a clear glimpse of his sexy arm tattoos. The hot yet dreamy photos of Jungkook left ARMYs gasping for breath. One user wrote, “The way this partnership is hyped up,I’m convinced that JK is indeed “THEE" main character and he’s surely their DADDY,, JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS" whereas another fan expressed, “JUNGKOOK YOU ARE SO DADDY"

A couple of days back, Calvin Klein teased their collaboration with Jungkook with a short video. The teaser did not show his face clearly but gave a glimpse of him, with his tattoos and his lip piercing. Earlier, ARMYs shared fan edits of Jungkook as a Calvin Klein ambassador. In the videos shared by them, the singer can be seen flaunting his toned abs and bare body.

The BTS members are currently focusing on their solo projects and individual work. Jungkook performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and sang its official soundtrack, Dreamers. Prior to that, he released his solo song with Charlie Puth, titled Left and Right.

