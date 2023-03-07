Home » Movies » BTS: J-Hope and V Reunite For Epic Dance Challenge On Latest Track On The Street

BTS: J-Hope and V Reunite For Epic Dance Challenge On Latest Track On The Street

BTS member Kim Taehyung joined Jung Hoseok in his On the Street dance challenge, busting some moves and delighting ARMYs.

BTS members J-Hope and V matched steps on the former's new song On the Street.
Global sensation and member of the iconic K-Pop boy band BTS, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope continues to collect all the HYBE babies for a dance-off on his latest track On the Street. Members of the ARMY were able to witness the reunion of VHope, as they adoringly call them, when Kim Taehyung aka V, joined his hyung for the dance challenge. The clip shared on BigHit’s official Instagram handle began just as chaotically as one would expect from the duo.

Taehyung is seen holding a basketball close to his head. The vocalist then shoots it toward the hoop but misses it by quite some margin. So much so that it almost lands on him and makes him flinch. VHope then share a hug and a chuckle before breaking out into the dance routine. And that was not a miss at all. Their perfect synergy goes on to show that Bangtan Sonyeondan might be on a break but their sync is still there.

As expected of two of the most hard-working members of the group, the BTS stars smoothly glide across the floor while hitting each move to the perfect beat. It is hard not to enjoy the clip when Hobi and TaeTae packed so much energy and charisma in such a tiny clip. Unsurprisingly, they seem to genuinely enjoy what they are doing and members of the ARMY cannot miss that.

The rapper was also previously seen dancing and enjoying On the Streets with his fellow bandmates Park Jimin and Min Yoongi, better known by his stage name Suga. It was an adorable moment of JiHope (as fans collectively call Jimin and J-Hope) and Sope (the nickname for Suga and J-Hope) coming together and ending the dry spell of Bangtan interactions.

Hoseok also danced alongside the members of &Team, a multinational boy band and the first to debut from HYBE Labels Japan. Fans were delighted to watch as the camera followed the K-Pop idols around as they showcased their incredible dance skills and perfect synchronization.

The BTS star also showed off his dance moves alongside one of the oldest members signed under his label HYBE. Lee Hyun surprised fans with his adorable dance moves and the BTS star was all smiles during the entire clip..

All these HYBE artist interactions have fans hopeful that they might catch a glimpse of J-Hope interacting with the members of the K-Pop boy band Enhypen too.

