BTS: J-Hope Debuts Buzz Haircut Hours Before Military Enlisting, Poses With Jimin and Pens Sweet Note for ARMY

BTS member J-Hope shared pictures of his buzzcut before his military enlistment. Hobi is the second BTS member to enlist after Jin.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 20:13 IST

Seoul

BTS: J-Hope to enlist for his compulsory military training on Tuesday.
BTS member J-Hope took to Weverse and Instagram to reveal he has got the military haircut done hours before his enlistment. The rapper, who will be enlisting on April 18, also penned a sweet note for fans. As translated by BTS fans, Jung Hoseok wrote, “I will return safely and in good health!!"

In the picture, Hobi was seen wearing a black round-neck tee as he posed for the pictures with a smile. He also shared the handwritten note with the photos. Soon after Hobi shared the post, Jimin shared a picture with his beloved hyung with a purple heart emoji.

While BigHit Music and J-Hope have been tight-lipped about the rapper’s enlistment, Jin surprised fans by coming online on Weverse and dropping a hilarious message, seemingly revealing J-Hope’s enlistment date. Reacting a post Jung Hoseok dedicated to Jimin, Jin wrote, “kekekekekeke D-1" along with a heart emoji, seemingly revealing that he is enlisting tomorrow. Fans in splits for they had been trying to help BigHit and Hobi to keep his enlistment date a secret but Jin clearly had a devilish plan.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also returned to Seoul amidst his busy schedule to be with BTS to bid J-Hope a farewell. In a recent live broadcast, the Arson rapper shared that the Golden Maknae adjusted his schedule so that he could be there for Hobi before he departs. The rapper said, “Something I was moved by and heard from the management team was that Jungkook’s schedule was already filled but he adjusted it for me hearing that, I thought ‘I’ve raised a kid well!’ This is just a joke. I was really touched. He adjusted the schedule, saying, ‘I must go when hyung goes.’"

first published: April 17, 2023, 20:02 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 20:13 IST
