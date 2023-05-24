BTS: J-Hope Lights Up Our Timeline With 1st Post Since Military Enlistment, Talks About His Training

BTS member J-Hope has completed his basic military training recently and returned home for his first break since enlistment. The rapper, who enlisted last month, took to Weverse to share two photos in the uniform and taking our breath away. The Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker was seen smiling in one selca while saluting in another. Sharing the photos, he gave fans an update on his training.

“Everyone in the ARMY!!! I completed it well. I was able to train hard because the letters and support you sent me were very helpful!!! I will do my best for the rest of my military service and show you my best! I love you!!" he said. “The cell phone is fascinating… hahahaha," he added.

Advertisement

His post comes just a day after Big Hit Music urged fans not to send him letters. In a statement put out on Weverse, the agency said, “Thank you to all the fans who always give their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope’s military service period."

“Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure that J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY," they added.

Advertisement

The agency also requested fans to not visit his training base and cooperate during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. “Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," Big Hit added.

J-Hope is the second BTS member to have enlisted for South Korea’s compulsory military training. BTS singer Jin enlisted for the training in December last year.