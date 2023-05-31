BTS' J-Hope Takes On Role As Assistant Instructor In Military; Fans Are Proud

A long pending military update is in order for members of the ARMY. This time about none other than Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, the rapper from the global sensation, BTS. J-Hope has just been selected as an assistant instructor at the prestigious 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon Province. This exciting news follows that of Kim Seokjin (A.K.A. Jin), another BTS member, who recently assumed the role of assistant in the 5th Infantry Division of the Army in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do. Talk about a talented Hyung line in the scene of K-Pop.

The confirmation of the Arson rapper’s new role has come straight from army officials, who spilled the beans about his upcoming duty as a teaching assistant. According to the report from Star News, J-Hope will first undergo an educational qualification certification evaluation before he takes on his duties. What is more exciting is that this position will last until the day of his discharge, which is marked on the calendar for October 17, 2024.

After completing the intense basic military training course on April 24, the spirited BTS star couldn’t contain his gratitude towards his devoted fans. Taking to Weverse, J-Hope expressed his heartfelt appreciation, saying, “ARMYs! I completed it well. The letters and support you sent me were really helpful, and I was able to train hard!" His commitment to showcasing a positive and admirable image throughout his military service was also emphasized, assuring his fans that he will continue to make them proud.

As excitement swirled around this news, Big Hit Music, the agency that represents BTS, responded to the reports, “Please understand that it is difficult to confirm." While the agency remains cautious, fans can’t help but speculate about the incredible journey that lies ahead for their beloved J-Hope.

With both J-Hope and Jin making their mark in the military, the fervent members of the ARMY eagerly anticipate the positive impact these extraordinary individuals will have on the boot camp experience. As the two BTS members embrace their assistant positions, their devoted fans unite in unwavering support, eagerly awaiting the exciting future endeavours that await J-Hope and Jin, both on and off the stage.