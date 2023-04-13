Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Home » Movies » BTS: J-Hope To Enlist For Military Training on April 18? Big Hit Music Breaks Silence

BTS: J-Hope To Enlist For Military Training on April 18? Big Hit Music Breaks Silence

BTS member J-Hope is rumoured to be enlisting on April 18. The rapper becomes the second BTS member to enlist after Jin.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 08:25 IST

Seoul

BigHit Music informs J-Hope next one in line for military enlistment.
BTS member J-Hope is yet to reveal his military enlistment date. However, a new report on Thursday claimed that the rapper will be enlisting on April 18. A report by Korean media outlet News1 claimed that Hobi is enlisting on Tuesday at the Gangwon Province training centre. The rapper will receive his basic military training for five weeks at the centre before he is deployed to his unit.

Reacting to the report, BTS’ agency BigHit Music told media outlets that they will refrain from confirming or denying the details shared in the report. “It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard," the agency said, as per Soompi.

Jung Hoseok’s enlistment news was shared earlier this month. His agency shared a statement on Weverse to inform fans that the Jack in the Box hitmaker will be enlisting this month. “J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," the statement read.

“We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time," added the statement. A few hours after the enlistment news made the headlines, Hobi shared a selca, assuring fans that it will be okay. “Spend your weekend well, don’t worry too much!!!! Love you ARMY," he captioned the picture.

