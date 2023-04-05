BTS: Jimin Flaunts His Sexy Moon Tattoos for 1st First Time in Dreamy Video, ARMYs Have a Meltdown

ARMYs, brace yourselves. Park Jimin has decided to flaunt his sexy moon tattoos for the first time and we can’t wrap our heads around it. The BTS member sent the entire fandom into a meltdown with his latest dreamy video where he can be seen giving a clear glimpse of his tattoos. In the video, he can be seen sitting with his back to the camera, wearing a cutout white top. He gives a proper view of the tattoos for the first time and then turns towards the camera and smiles cutely.

The tattoos are of five different stages of the moon. Watch:

As soon as the video was shared, BTS fans took to Twitter to share screengrabs from it and express how happy they were on finally seeing it. One user wrote, “these are the most gorgeous tattoos a human being could possibly have like" while another user added, “Jimin really posted the close up of his moon tattoos for us he’s so prettyyyy"

Meanwhile, last year during one of his live sessions, Jimin revealed that he has five moon tattoos. BTS’ baby mochi said that a fanart of his tattoos was sent to him by Tae. While showing the photo, he also confirmed that when Tae shared the photo with him, he only had one tattoo but now he has 5 moon tattoos on his back.

On the work front, Jimin made history by being the first South Korean solo artist to grab the number one spot on the top US songs chart Billboard. His recently released single ‘Like Crazy’ took the 1st spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, beating Miley Cyrus’s Flowers which ruled the chart for eight weeks. It also left behind Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero. This song belongs to Jimin’s debut solo album, Face.

