BTS: Jimin Has PRICELESS Reaction as Fan Introduces Herself as Jungkook's Wife, His Reply Goes Viral

Park Jimin, a member of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, has made history once again. He has become the first solo South Korean artist to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with the new single Like Crazy from his debut album Face. As expected, the members of the ARMYs could ‘t contain their excitement and love for the singer. The vocalist came to do a Live session on Weverse, where he thanked his fans for their support and love. The outpouring of love and support for Jimin’s achievement was phenomenal. Fans congratulated him for his incredible talent and hard work.

Soon it began taking a different turn. A fraction of the ARMYs began spamming the comment section with “marry me" comments for various BTS members. Jimin handled the situation with poise and grace. He read out some of the comments.

A translation from the Live was shared on Twitter that read, “‘I’ll marry Taehyung’. You guys really can’t be stopped." Reading another comment which said “I’m Jungkook’s wife", Jimin replied, “Jungkook did well." His replies went viral.

Turns out while this is not a new trend among BTS fans, and it was certainly not appreciated by the majority. Many remarked that the comment section left a sour taste in the mouth. Others called for this fraction of fans to stop spamming every member’s Live with these comments. “Oh, y’all… Even though it might be cute sometimes… let’s not do this all the time…" read a tweet.

Another fan wrote, “We’re trying so hard to report them all. Why are people like this?!" “Why are some people not stopping? I am trying spam good comments but my activity is being stopped," read a tweet.

Jimin has, meanwhile, decided to cancel his planned appearance on the live broadcast of Inkigayo, reported Soompi. According to BIGHIT MUSIC on April 1, the BTS singer’s pre-recorded performance of his title track Like Crazy will be the only one that will be shown during the show. The agency stated that due to his schedule, Jimin would not be able to attend the Inkigayo live performances. Jimin attended both Mnet’s M Countdown and KBS 2TV’s Music Bank this week to accept his awards in person. Inkigayo is set to air on Sunday, April 2, at 3:50 PM KST (12:20 PM IST).

