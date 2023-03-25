BTS: Jimin Opens Up About Feeling Depressed, Says 'I Was Feeling Lost...'

Park Jimin, one of the most hard-working members of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, has been a source of inspiration for many of his fans around the world. In a candid conversation about the struggles, Jimin has faced on his journey to delivering a successful solo debut, the vocalist has tugged at the heartstrings of the viewers. In a recent MV Sketch released by BangtanTV, the idol opened up about his heartbreaking struggles with depression and a strict diet and how preparing for his first solo album Face, and, in particular, for his track Set Me Free Pt. 2 had quite literally set him free. It’s not hard to imagine that as someone who is constantly in the public eye, how Jimin’s struggles came to head.

“Set Me Free Pt. 2 was created when I was feeling lost and depressed. I was determined to overcome those feelings and this song conveys those emotions," said Jimin. The BTS star went on to share, “I think I wanted to express that emotion in the choreography as well. So the choreo turned out to be very intense like this but the people I’m working with are doing such a good job, I’m the only one I should be worried about."

In the MV Sketch, the BTS star also talked about how strict was his diet and workout regime. He shared that he wanted to keep his weight within the range of 50 kilograms. But doing so was not an easy feat. Though trying to do it for so long had gotten Jimin used to it. Sharing his diet tip, he let members of the ARMY know that they can write down whatever they want to eat at night.

Baby Mochi has never been one to shy away from expressing his love toward his members. This clip was no exception. He let the fans know that one of the challenges he faced was trying to fill the space on the stage long. “It’s still the first day but I realized once again how it’s not easy filling up the stage alone," Jimin said. The immensely hard-working vocalist continued, “I feel like there is a lot of room for improvement. Still it was a new experience and I had fun the entire time."

The BTS member has finally released his highly anticipated solo debut music video titled Like Crazy and it was totally worth the wait. Featuring Jimin’s captivating vocals, stunning cinematography, and a face card that always checks, the ARMY members are loving the fire song.

Jimin’s solo album Face has also been released and fans are already having a streaming party to make sure this is one successful debut for their favourite artist.

