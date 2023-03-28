BTS: Jimin Reveals Jin Has Gained Wiehgt, Talks About Group's 2025 Reunion With Suga Over Soju

Attention ARMY, get ready to witness the most adorable Yoonmin interaction ever. Members of the sensational K-Pop boyband, BTS, Min Yoongi (aka Suga) and Park Jimin have teamed up for Suga's talk show, Suchwita, and it's an absolute treat. Fans can brace themselves for a rollercoaster ride of belly laughs, nostalgia, and BTS-related discussions. In the seventh episode, Yoongi invited a “regular viewer of Suchwita" and “a calico cat-raising Suga," and guess who showed up? Jimin, the group's cake fairy, brought a belated birthday cake for his hyung, and if that isn’t the sweetest thing ever, nothing is.

That was not the only thing Baby Mochi brought on the show. Just like the other guests bringing their own choice of beverage to share with Suga, Jimin brought Soju and mentioned that he likes its bitterness when taken as a shot. That led the duo down memory lane as the rapper reminisced about the first time he had drinks with Jimin. Apparently, it happened after the infamous “dumpling fight” between Jimin and Kim Taehyung (A.K.A. V) and being the hyung, Suga treated them both to Soju, making Jimin's preference more meaningful.

But that’s not the only moment the BTS stars were reminiscing. Remember the first military snap Kim SeokJin (A.K.A. Jin) shared with Jimin and Jung Hoseok (Better known as J-Hope)? The Like Crazy singer shared that their eldest hyung is doing well, eating healthy, and even revealed a TMI that Jin now weighs 66 kilograms. While previously he never went over 63 kilograms, this is something fans would certainly appreciate.

One of the most adorable Yoonmin moments caught on camera was as the duo shared soju, Suga teased Jimin if he wasn’t on the show to promote his debut solo album Face. But Jimin had other plans in mind, the vocalist replied, “No, I came to see you. I just wanted to check out this place. I can do lots of promotions elsewhere.” Their friendly banter and undeniable chemistry left fans swooning over their bond yet again. It was a perfect snapshot of the sweet relationship between the BTS members, proving that they're not just a band but a family.

Park Jimin also spoke about his past experience of drifting apart from his friends and acknowledged that all BTS members need time to grow as solo artists. He and Suga had a brief listening party for the vocalist’s solo track Like Crazy and talked about the group's reunion in 2025 after they all complete their military duties. Jimin expressed his curiosity about what they would talk about and how they would start, while Suga was excited about the prospect of creating an album together and sharing more about themselves as individual artists.

With that promise of a reunion in 2025, members of the ARMY can certainly hold their breaths to witness what the future holds for these K-Pop superstars.

