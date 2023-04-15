BTS’ Jimin Rules April's Boy Group Brand Reputation Chart; Group Members V, J-Hope Join Him Too

The Korean entertainment industry is known for its fierce competition, and boy group members are no exception. The Korean Business Research Institute has released this month’s brand reputation rankings, and the results are not surprising. With a staggering brand reputation index of 8,013,315, Park Jimin, a member of the K-Pop sensation BTS, emerged as the clear winner. Jimin’s score has increased by a whopping 98.64 per cent since March this year, making him the most popular boy group member this month, reported Beyond Post.

Jimin’s keyword analysis showed high-ranking phrases such as Like Crazy, YouTube, and ARMY, while his highest-ranking related terms included release, surpass, and record. The positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 92.39 per cent positive reactions.

Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 5,198,244. The analysis considered his participation index of 1,270,653, media index of 1,136,420, communication index of 1,198,909, and community index of 1,592,262. Compared to his score of 4,250,124 in March, the actor’s brand reputation index has impressively risen by 22.31 per cent. Clearly, the K-Pop idol’s growing fanbase and increasing media coverage have contributed to his success in the entertainment industry.

Following him is Kang Daniel from Wanna One, who took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,065,621. Despite facing tough competition, Kang Daniel managed to increase his brand reputation index by 7.43 per cent from March. This impressive feat is a testament to his continued influence and impact in the K-pop industry.

BTS’s Kim Taehyung (better known as V) and Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope) also made it to the top five for April at fourth and fifth places, respectively. It’s no surprise that BTS members are dominating the charts with their immense popularity and dedicated fan base. Fans are eagerly awaiting each member’s upcoming projects and are excited to see what they have in store next. As the competition continues to heat up, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the next round of brand reputation rankings.

As for the rest of the BTS stars, Min Yoongi (A.K.A. Suga) has taken the sixth spot, Jeon Jungkook has secured the eighth spot. Meanwhile, Kim SeokJin (A.K.A. Jin) and Kim Namjoon (better known as RM) are in the 12th and 13th spot respectively.

For anyone wondering, the rankings were determined by analyzing the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members, using big data collected from March 15 to April 15.

