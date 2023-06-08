BTS' Jimin Surprises ARMY With A Music Video Ahead Of Group's 10th Anniversary

Known for their unwavering love for their fans, the boys of mega-popular K-Pop boyband BTS are constantly finding new ways to show their appreciation. And now, as part of the ongoing 2023 BTS Festa, Park Jimin has released a special treat for the ARMY. It is the live clip of his song Dear. ARMY. After all, who would be better than the angel of the group to share this sweet surprise with the fans? Even just the title of the song shows the love each member has for their fans. This song, in particular, also holds a special place for Jimin. It is a hidden track from Jimin’s first solo debut album, FACE.

This fan song can only be found on the CD version of the album, cleverly hidden inside the English version of Jimin’s title track Like Crazy. With heartfelt lyrics that directly address his fans, the song is a beautiful expression of Jimin’s love and gratitude. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut, BTS is pulling out all the stops. The clip was shared on BangtanTV, their YouTube channel, on June 7.

Members of the ARMY were quick to share their excitement about the sweet surprise on social media platforms. Fans thanked the BTS star for writing such a thoughtful song for them. “This letter was written with purity and honesty, I can really feel his love true his voice. Thanks, Jimin. Happy 10th Anniversary BTS!" wrote a Twitter user.

“We need someone like Jiminah in our life. Thanks, Jiminah for singing this beautiful song for us," a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “I don’t think I can describe the way I am feeling right now it is beyond any emotion. Thank you so much for this beautiful present."

Check out some more fan reactions on Dear. ARMY right here: