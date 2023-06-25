BTS: Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook Have a Ball at Suga's Last D-Day Concert in Seoul, Videos Go Viral

Suga D-Day Seoul Concert: Jimin, V and Jungkook, best known as BTS’ Maknae line, made their way to show their support to their hyung Suga at his last concert as part of his D-Day world tour. Suga drew curtains on his multi-country concerts with an epic weekend in Seoul. While he surprised fans by performing to That That with PSY on Saturday, Min Yoongi hosted Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook at his concert along with fans. It comes as no surprise that the videos and photos are going viral.

Jimin, V and Jungkook in the crowd:

Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were spotted in the stands close to the ARMY. In videos surfacing on Twitter, the trio was seen having a ball while Suga played his best songs. Watch the videos below:

Suga gives Jimin, V and Jungkook a shoutout:

While fans had spotted the trio in the crowd, Suga formally informed fans that Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were in the audience.

Suga promises fans this will not be his last solo show:

Although his tour has come to an end and fans are preparing themselves for the possiblity that Yoongi could announcing his military enlistment, he promised fans he would be back with another solo tour. If the promise wasn’t enough, Suga also announced that the concert could be three years from now. “The concert is nearing its end. I can assure you that this will not be the last. I expect my next solo gig will come in 3-4 years, so don’t feel sad," he said, as tweeted by KPop Herald.