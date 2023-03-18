BTS: Jimin To Make Solo Debut On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and We Know It's Going to Be Epic

The members of the ARMY are on the edge of their seats this week as BTS member Park Jimin prepares for his highly anticipated solo debut with the album FACE. He recently dropped some stunning concept photos that showcased his impressive duality, leaving fans in awe. That is not all - the music video for his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 has been breaking the internet since its release on Friday. As if that wasn’t enough to keep Jimin busy, he’s now giving fans, even more, to look forward to. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon has officially announced that Jimin will be making his solo debut on their show, adding to the already jam-packed activities surrounding his solo debut. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await what Jimin has in store for his solo career.

The tweet shared by The Tonight Show read, “BTS’s Jimin makes his late-night debut solo appearance next week 3/23 and 3/24!" The global K-Pop icon will be appearing on the American late-night talk show on March 23 for an interview, followed by a performance on March 24. The performance is going to be his solo debut track from his upcoming album Face which is set to drop the same day. While the vocalist has made several appearances on the show alongside BTS as a group, this will mark his first solo appearance.

Late in February, BigHit Music shared the highly anticipated tracklist of the album on their official Twitter handle. The six-track album is expected to showcase a diverse range of musical styles as clear from the release of Set Me Free Pt. 2. The main track, Like Crazy, is also going to have an English version that will undoubtedly have fans of the group dancing along.

In the tweet, Jimin included a note that set high expectations for the member of the ARMY. The note described the album as a “Circle of Resonance" that reflects on vulnerable emotions and unexpected wounds, with the first track titled Face Off and the main track titled Like Crazy. Jimin also hinted at exploring the deepest parts of himself through the album.

Park Jimin left members of the ARMY craving for more with the music video of his new song. Starring alongside a group of background dancers, Jimin sings about setting free from all the shackles as he dances through the human maze to transition from an all-black attire to white.

Unsurprisingly, the fans alongside J-Hope who let his thought known on Weverse absolutely loved the masterpiece of a song.

