BTS: Jungkook Allegedly Gets DEATH THREATS; Angry ARMYs Urge Agency To Take Action

BTS member Jungkook allegedly received death threats recently after he reportedly refused to consume food sent by one of his fans. The K-pop singer had earlier also urged his fans not to send him food. And if reports are to be believed, this left one of Jungkook’s fans upset who then hinted to threaten him.

The alleged threat has left ARMYs across the world furious and disappointed. Social media is flooded with Jungkook fans urging Bighit Music to take strict action against social media accounts threatening Jungkook. A number of fans are also requesting the agency to provide security to Jungkook.

“Protect Jungkook and ensure his safety as death threats had been made against him by an account claiming that they have access to his home address as they are the one that SENT HIM FOOD. His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!!" one of the tweets read. “We urge you @BIGHIT_MUSIC to take action against the person who is sending death threats to Jungkook. First that person knows his address and sends him food. You better do something. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY. HYBE PROTECT YOUR ARTIST. PROTECT JUNGKOOK," another fan shared.

However, it should also be noted that neither Jungkook nor Bighit Music has issued any statement on the alleged threats as of now.

This is not the first time that a BTS member has allegedly received death threats. Last year, group members Jimin and V also received death threats. Prior to this, Bighit agency had also shared a statement which read, “Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities."