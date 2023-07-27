BTS' Jungkook And BLACKPINK's Jennie Interaction For Mere Seconds Has Fans Talking

K-pop fans are swooning over an interaction video of BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK member Jennie. For those unaware, idols in South Korea often refrain from conversing publicly to avoid getting embroiled in unwanted rumours and unexpected controversies. Hence, this video of two musicians, belonging to different globally famous groups, talking to each other is deemed a rare occasion. The clip in question comes from Jennie’s star-studded launch party in May. The BLACKPINK member partnered with the lavish brand Calvin Klein and unveiled her exclusive collection in Seoul.

The event was graced by several well-known faces including the BTS maknae Jungkook. The singer-dancer was notably named the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein in March. Photos and videos from the star-studded event soon took over the internet by storm but this footage of Jungkook and Jennie was nowhere to be seen. Now, almost two months after the visual of the powerful idols interacting with each other has taken both Blinks and ARMY by surprise. The short clip features Jungkook casually leaning over to listen to Jennie before she walks away.

Advertisement

K-pop fans have a plethora of questions regarding why the clip did not previously surfaced online. But they seem equally relieved to watch the ARMY-Blink crossover. Reacting to the clip a fan asked, “You’ll have been gatekeeping this interaction. I won. Why we didn’t get any pics together? My ARMY-Blink heart is colliding. Omg just praying to see them talking together more."

Another commented, “We finally got a real interaction between Jennie and Jungkook."

Advertisement

One more said, “Waah my heart. I so waited for this day to come. Like idols x idols interacting and conversing normally. The K-pop world is healing slowly. This is so refreshing. Now I’m shooing away toxic and negative fans!"