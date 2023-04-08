BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Reunite For a Dinner Date; Pics

The 97 liners are here to dominate the K-pop fandom once again. It was recently that BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu reunited for an intimate dinner outing together. It was K-pop idol Mingyu who shared glimpses of their close-knit meeting via Instagram on Saturday, April 8. Ever since the pictures have begun circulating online, Instagram is awash with fans’ high demand for their collaboration.

In the pictures, Mingyu brings out his ace street style in play by opting for a baggie hoodie paired with denim shorts. Black sneakers paired with unique white socks and a tiny fanny pack complete his style. Meanwhile, Junkook and Cha Eun Woo can be seen twinning in black ensembles. While the BTS member has layered his look with a woollen jacket and a round hat, the ASTRO singer finished his fashion statement with a black zipper and matching beanie.

With several of Mingyu’s solo stills, the post consists of a photo of him making a peace sign alongside Jungkook. Another, sees the trio posing for a happy picture with a lavish spread of a meal taking up their table. Mingyu posted the photos writing “Good evening" in the caption segment. Take a look at it here:

The post that has created a massive buzz on Instagram was flooded with elated reactions from fans. One user wrote, “Jungkook, Eun Woo, and Mingyu, triple kill. I’m dead. Just got tears. No way this is real." Another commented, “This made my day." One more added, “You all look so cool. Shine kings. 97 squad." Meanwhile, a fan also demanded a variety show featuring the idols, “97 liners Soop please."

On the work front, Cha Eun Woo shared the screen space alongside Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee in the K-drama Island. It is based on a webtoon set against the backdrop of Jeju Island where three people band together to defeat the evil forces that are at play to destroy the world. BTS’ Jungkook keeps hitting the headlines for his frequent live sessions and he also collaborated with musician Charlie Puth last year to deliver the hit track Left and Right. Rapper Mingyu’s K-pop group has already released four full-length studio albums. SEVENTEEN’s latest appearance was in the variety show, In the Soop SVT ver. Season 2.

