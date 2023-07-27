BTS: Jungkook Breaks Down During Live Session Listening To ‘Love Letters’ by ARMY; Video Goes Viral

BTS members enjoy a massive fan following around the world and the bond that these K-pop singers and ARMYs share is adorable. On Thursday, Jungkook went live on Weverse for nearly two and a half hours when he interacted with his fans and celebrated the success of his recently released single SEVEN.

During the live session, Jungook also listened to the ARMYs song ‘Love Letters’ and got emotional. He broke down in tears and reportedly asked fans if they could release the song in physical form so that he could purchase and treasure it. For the unversed, Love Letters is a song which was dedicated by ARMYs to BTS members on their 10th anniversary.

As Jungkook broke down, ARMY members also got emotional. “The full moment makes my heart ache and warm at the same time (thank you to the armys who made the song ♥︎)," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “I’m so so sooo proud of the armies who made the song and I’m happy the members are giving it recognition! jk is so sweet omg when he cried I cried lowk lmao (sic)." Watch the video here: