BTS' Jungkook Leaves For Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series

Ahead of Seven’s release, Jungkook has departed from South Korea to perform at the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series. Alongside a star-studded slate of prolific musicians, Jungkook is gearing up to deliver an energetic show at New York City’s Central Park. Just a couple of hours ago, the golden maknae of BTS was spotted at the Incheon airport in an uber-cool look that was both comfy and trendy for travelling. Jungkook opted for a hooded zipper covered in spray-painted detailing of alphabets at random. He paired his grey attire with a black mask covering his face.

The Left and Right-hitmaker posed for paps before making his way inside. One of the photos captured him making a peace sign to the camera. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Jungkook will take over the stage at Central Park on Friday, July 14, the same day as his first digital solo Seven’s release. While Jungkook has already departed to the US, videos of ARMY lining outside Central Park have already begun circulating on social media. A Twitter user who captured the visual of fans eagerly waiting to watch Jungkook’s concert, claims there were at least 50 people who had already arrived at the location. Footage showed several people relaxing outside the park with suitcases lined beside them. “The line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be at least 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park," suggested the user. Watch the video here:

Besides Jungkook, the 2023 GMA Concert series will also witness performances of artists including Hozier, Fitz, Carly Rae Jepsen, Busta Rhymes ft. BIA, and Fat Joe among others.