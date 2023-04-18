BTS: Jungkook Donates Over Rs 6 Crore To Seoul National University Children's Hospital

The youngest member of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, Jeon Jungkook has once again proved that he’s not just a talented musician, but also has a heart of gold. The K-pop sensation has donated a whopping 1 billion won (over Rs 6.3 crore) to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, to support the medical treatment of children from low-income families and the hospital’s Integrated Care Center project, reported Korea Biomedical Review.

The hospital is renowned for its expertise in treating severe, rare, and incurable diseases, childhood cancer, and leukaemia for children from all over South Korea. The Seoul National University Children’s Hospital offers an integrated care centre that goes beyond medical treatment, helping children recover holistically. The centre offers counselling, emotional therapy, and support activities, teaching and education, and special programs to ease the burden on the children and their families.

Advertisement

With his generous contribution, Jungkook has once again shown that his heart is as big as his music, bringing a ray of hope to those in need. “I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses and bring a smile to their faces," said Jungkook in a statement, reported Korea Biomedical Review. But this is not the first time the K-Pop sensation, along with his members, has inspired others to give back and make a positive impact on the world.

In one of the most notable donations, the members of the popular group BTS donated a total of $1 million (Over Rs 8.2 crore) to Live Nation’s Crew Nation campaign, which aimed to help those who work behind the scenes and live-entertainment personnel that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds donated were used to provide compensation for the live-concert staff who were supposed to work during the group’s concerts that were unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. As per the announcement of Live Nation, the grant given to each staff member was $1000 (over Rs 82 thousand).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here