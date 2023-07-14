BTS' Jungkook Drops 'Seven' Featuring Han So Hee; An Ode To Precious Moments Spent With a Loved One

The highly anticipated digital single ‘Seven’ is officially out now. Sung by Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, the song is all about love and wanting to spend every moment with your loved ones. The music video was released at 1 p.m. KST on Hybe Labels’ official YouTube channel, and ARMYs have gone crazy with the latest release. The song also features the famous Korean actress Han So Hee and American rapper, Latto. The star idol has hit the notes smoothly in his all English solo debut single.

In the video, the Golden Maknae can be seen in an all-new hot avatar. He plays the role of a lovestruck lover who only wants to spend time with his lady love, Han So Hee. JK tries every method possible to coax his lover, and finally, the Nevertheless actress gives into his charms. Latto also has a special appearance, and she has nailed her part with her stunning visuals and rapping skills. Additionally, the chemistry between the Han So Hee and Jungkook is palpable and has left the ARMYs awestruck. With jaw-dropping visuals, an addictive storyline, and the song’s catchy beat, it seems that there is a high possibility for ‘Seven’ to become the summer song of the year.

The lyrics “Every hour, every minute, every second You know night after night I’ll be lovin’ you right seven days a week" encapsulates the essence of the song. It brings back the mood of old-school romance, where a guy tries his best to woo his lover and spend time with her.