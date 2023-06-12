BTS’ Jungkook Falls Asleep And 6 Million Fans Were Busy Watching Him Snooze For 21 Minutes

BTS member Jungkook’s live session often creates a tremendous buzz. Be it displaying his singing prowess or cooking noodles, the musician knows exactly how to win hearts. And this time it was his adorable mistake that flocked over 6 million ARMYs to his livestream. It was on Sunday night — wee hours of Monday morning when Jungkook couldn’t fall asleep and decided to go live on Weverse.

Donning a black t-shirt, the Left And Right hitmaker flaunted his tattoos while tucked in his bed. The BTS maknae was smiling as he interacted with fans and soon began to feel sleepy. “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy," he said before showing his pillow to the camera. Little did he know that his words would come true in a couple of minutes. Jungkook, by mistake, dozed off during the live session and it wasn’t for a split second. He slept for about 21 minutes.

And when he woke up, he had this ROFL reaction to his adorable gaffe.

BTS fans went gaga over the K-pop idol’s adorable antics while he was sleeping. What followed suit was that the number of people watching his live began increasing significantly. It quickly crossed 6 million, which means the ARMY only watched their favorite musician sleeping on the screens for more than 21 minutes.

The BTS member quickly even topped Twitter trends leaving a barrage of fans circulating screengrabs of his live session. A user commented, “Jungkook’s Weverse live today was nothing short of adorable! He always manages to put a smile on our faces and leave us feeling happy and inspired."

Another took this as a sheer display of trust that he shares with fans, “I am just feeling so proud that he trusted us and slept so peacefully."