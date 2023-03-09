BTS singer Jungkook jokingly said he was upset with Suga while the BTS rapper was hosting his birthday live. Min Yoongi turned the big 30 on Thursday and he rang in the birthday with a Weverse Live session. During the live, Jungkook was seen dropping comments on his live session but did not get a reply from him. The adorable Golden Maknae left fans in splits when he dropped the comment ‘Yoongi Marry Me.’ Unfortunately, Suga did not react to the message.

Jeon Jungkook then took to Weverse and jokingly confessed he was ‘upset’. As translated by multiple fan accounts, Jungkook said, “Wow Yoongi hyung didn’t answer me, I’m really upset!" J-Hope said even he didn’t get a reply from Suga. “Kekekekekekeke me too," the Arson hitmaker said. Meanwhile, Jimin seemed to be adding fuel to the fire by suggesting that he and Suga had a full-blown discussion, making the whole incident god damn hilarious.

“Huh? What is it? For me, it’s almost like we’re having a conversation ke," the Filter singer said. The conversation left the fandom in splits. Amid this, Taehyung was seen dropping lyrics in the comments section of the Live. It couldn’t get more chaotic than this!

Check out fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, Suga rang in his 30th birthday with a birthday cake and a Weverse Live session. The rapper was showered with love and wishes from fans and his fellow BTS members.

