BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMY Weak in Knees With His Ponytail, Shows Support to BLACKPINK's Jennie

BTS singer Jungkook, formally known as Jeon Jungkook, has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest outing. The Sill With You singer surprised fans by making his way to the opening of the special Calvin Klein pop-up store for Jennie’s collection in Seoul. The Bangtan Boy attended the event to show his support to his fellow CK ambassador. While the gesture was enduring, no one expected him to turn up in a half bun.

Fans went gaga soon after the first visuals of Jeon Jungkook at the event surfaced online. ARMY went weak in their knees seeing the singer in this avatar. Many took to Twitter and drooled over Jungkook. “He’s so beautiful <3" a fan tweeted. "Jungkook so pretty .. lucky people who can see him up close," added another. "JUNGKOOK is just so captivating!" added another. See a few more reactions below:

Meanwhile, for her event, Jennie was seen turning heads in a short, light purple dress. She posed for the cameras before stepping into the event. She was seen bonding with the guests at the pop-up store.