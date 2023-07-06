BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Gasping For Breath As He Drops Shirtless Photo, Teases 'Seven' Schedule

Hotness alert! BTS member Jungkook is setting fire on social media with the latest concept picture of his upcoming Seven schedule. On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of the popular K-pop group dropped a picture of Jungkook in which he was seen posing shirtless while sporting an open blazer. He accessorised his look with a number of silver chains and looked hottest as ever.

Needless to say, the picture has left ARMY members across the world gasping for breath. “I’m so excited for my baby," one of the fans wrote in the comments section. Another user shared, “I died on this photo". “Never wanted to be a chain before," a third comment read. Several ARMY members also wrote, ‘hottest’ in the comments section. Check out Jungkook’s photo here:

Seven is slated to release on July 14. Earlier, BIGHIT Music issued a statement regarding the upcoming track which read, “We are pleased to inform you about the release of ‘Seven’ the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. ‘Seven’ is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm. We hope that ‘Seven’ will bring your summer fun to the next level."