BTS' Jungkook Lets ARMY Inside 'SEVEN' Recording Studio, Reveals He Felt 'A Bit Nervous'

Jungkook's solo single SEVEN is releasing on July 14. (Credits: YouTube)
Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 13:30 IST

Mumbai, India

BigHit Entertainment treated fans with a sneak peek video of Jungkook recording for upcoming solo debut SEVEN. Take a look.

Jungkook, the beloved member of the sensational K-pop group BTS, is about to set the music world on fire with his highly anticipated solo debut. The band’s music label, BigHit Entertainment, has treated fans to a sneak peek video from the recording studio where Jungkook recorded the solo single ‘SEVEN’.

The video, titled ‘Seven Recording Film Preview’, takes us inside the recording studio, capturing Jungkook’s emotions and thoughts about the song. As the release date of July 14 draws near, the devoted ARMYs are anything but calm. They have already begun showering their idol with overwhelming love and support.

The YouTube video opens with Jungkook entering a building, only to be greeted by a flurry of paparazzi camera flashes. With nervousness and excitement, he expresses that this is his first official solo music schedule. Meanwhile, we catch glimpses of Jungkook pouring his heart and soul into the song within the confines of the studio.

To add to the excitement, the preview video introduces none other than Grammy-winning music producer and composer Andrew Watt. Watt can be seen in the video, providing words of encouragement to the talented K-pop star.

Jungkook, though in the beginning, said he was nervous and it was hard for him, later reflects on his progress, stating, “I think I gained some confidence in believing that I can do this." He humbly adds, “I hope people listen to the song with ease."

However, the anticipation doesn’t stop there. Andrew Watt chimes in, saying, “It’s pretty dangerous what’s about to happen."

Within less than 24 hours, the video garnered a staggering 1.9 million views, with fans flocking to the comment section to express their exhilaration. One enthusiastic fan exclaimed, “He’s coming to dominate the music industry! The song of the year is on its way!"

Another ARMY member said, “Jungkook, this will be an earth-shattering debut for you as a soloist. We have been waiting for this moment for ages. Go for it, Jungkook! We are with you always."

The comment section overflowed with purple hearts, the signature symbol of adoration for the K-pop band.

Earlier, BigHit Entertainment had revealed that Jungkook’s debut solo digital single ‘SEVEN’ is set to be released in July. Describing the song, they stated, “Seven is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level."

first published: July 11, 2023, 13:30 IST
