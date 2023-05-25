BTS: Jungkook Opens Up About Military Enlistment, Says 'When My Time Comes, I'll Slowly Cut...'

Military enlistment is probably one of the hardest topics for the members of the ARMY. But when the youngest member of the K-pop sensation BTS, Jeon Jungkook, shared his thoughts on the idea, social media platforms turned into waterworks. After a short disappearance, the vocalist was back on Weverse with another live stream to keep ARMYs engaged. With two members of the boy band already serving in their 18-month-long mandatory military service, the topic was bound to come up. Casually conversing with the fans, the Euphoria singer shared how Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, had shared a snap of himself in their group chat and how cool he looked in Jungkook’s eyes.

His hyungs, Kim Seokjin (better known as Jin) and J-Hope are currently serving in the military. J-Hope, specifically, has only just completed five weeks basic military training. Admiring the snap shared by his hyung in the group chat, the BTS star mentioned that he also wants to go to the military and return as a cool person. Jungkook said, “Our Hope hyung recently had a ceremony for completing training. Hope hyung uploaded a selfie on our group chat, and his eyes became very manly." He went on to add, “Ah, I have to go (to the military), too, though. I’ll go and return cooly."

Advertisement

But that was not all. Seems like the Golden Maknae has something special planned out for when duty calls. It involves his hair. Members of the ARMY have been going gaga over his new hairstyle, ever since he has been sporting long hair; longer than ever before. For men enlisting for their military service, they have to chop off their locks and instead go for a buzzcut. Fans who follow Korean celebrities know the announcement of mandatory military service often comes with their favourites sporting that look. Jungkook knows it well too.

The BTS member has decided to take a different approach. He mentioned, “Rather than cutting all my hair suddenly, I will gradually cut it shorter and shorter. It’s called hair-lighting (play on words from gaslighting), and I will keep cutting my hair shorter until you guys all of a sudden ask, ‘What, when did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair?’ And so I will make it so that (my short haircut) feels natural."

Advertisement

While there is no official confirmation on when the rest of the five members, including Jeon Jungkook will enlist for their military service, it is bound to happen sooner rather than later. Recently, the leader of the group Kim Namjoon, aka RM, expressed how he knows he will have to do his duty to his country in a heartfelt letter to the members of the ARMY.