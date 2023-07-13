BTS: Jungkook Sparks Memes Fest as Seven Teaser With Han So Hee Drops; Fans Poke Fun With Zayn Malik

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook dropped the teaser for his highly anticipated single, Seven, with Han So Hee, and the BTS fans are going crazy with excitement. While fans are looking forward to watching the full music video, the 25-second clip has opened a meme gate for ARMYs on Twitter.

When the video was released on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel, fans did not expect to see Han So Hee and Jungkook having a lovers’ spat at a restaurant. ARMYs quickly took to Twitter and flooded the platform with hilarious memes featuring fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V.

A Desi ARMY made the iconic Gaddiyan Uchhiyan Rakhiyan version of Jungkook’s teaser and wrote, “So hee said we need to talk but Jungkook said Gaddiyan Uchhiyan Rakhiyan", whereas another account posted goofy photos of Jimin and V with the caption “Jungkook and so hee’s lawyers". ARMYs proved why they are considered a super active fandom, as they even incorporated videos of the eldest member, Jin in his night suit eating dinner with them and J-Hope in a dress and a wig from the ‘House of Army’ video sipping tea in front of the couple.

But the best crossover that no one saw coming was BTS Suga and Former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s meme. Fans smoothly used clips from One Direction’s Night Changes music video and Suga’s live to create a classic reaction to the music video. The tweet read, “jungkook and han so hee: arguing meanwhile the couple next table:"

Check out the meme fest here: