BTS: Jungkook Warns Fans Not To Send Food To His House, 'If You Do... Will Take Action'

BTS singer Jungkook requested fans to not send food to his house. The Still With You singer took to Weverse to make this plea, warning that if he receives any more food packages, he will take action against the senders. The message has left the fandom in shock.

“Don’t send home delivery food. I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’, thankful but I eat well. You can buy it yourself. I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action so stop it," he wrote.

The message has drawn reactions from the fandom. Many requested fans to respect his privacy.

This is not the first time that Jungkook made such a request. Earlier this year, during a Weverse Live session, the singer pleaded with fans to respect his space. “I’m a human too, and ARMYs are also human, of course you’d be able to understand," he said.

