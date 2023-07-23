Jungkook Turns Savage, Shuts Down Those Calling Mocking Him for Drinking: 'If You Don't Like Me...'

BTS singer Jungkook was done with people mocking him for drinking. The singer often enjoys a few drinks while speaking with fans during his late night Weverse Lives. In his recent live session, Jeon Jungkook called out those making fun of him for drinking and confessed he doesn’t care for their mockery.

“Some people would make fun of me and say ‘yeah Jungkook is drunk and all’ yeah so what? you don’t drink? Go ahead and talk about me every way you want I don’t care…like I said, I only care about the ones who care for me. If you don’t like me, go ahead and live like that. Thanks for the little attention you give me anyway," the Golden Maknae said.

He was also not going to let the internet call the explicit version of his song Seven ‘dirty’ anymore. The singer also called out a comment that addressed the explicit version as ‘dirty’ and asked the users referring to the version by it to explain the meaning of ‘dirty.’ The singer went on to say that the version is ‘frank’ and this version made him step out his comfort zone.

“Why is that dirty? It’s about being frank. I know people would have different ideas on this matter. I had so much thought over this — which of the 2 version to release. And I’m of age, I’ve worked for 10 years, and I’ll be 28 next year. And I thought if I don’t stage a new side of me, I won’t be able to make a real challenge," he said, as translated by Twitter user @JJK_Times.

He went on to say, “Let’s say I just follow the image of me as ‘maknae’, just follow the needs people have always had for me, I won’t be able to make new things, attempt and create new things. Yes, to be honest, I used have weak side. But it’s you that made me to have more confidence."